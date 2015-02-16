Skip to Main Content
New Year's Eve storm could bring up to 30 cm of snow across N.B.
New Brunswick

A blast of winter weather is expected to ring in the new year with northern, central and western parts of the province likely to see between 15 to 30 centimetres of snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province Tuesday

A mix of rain and snow late Tuesday evening could make travelling difficult for people celebrating the new year. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

A blast of winter is expected to hit New Brunswick just in time for New Year's Eve. 

Between 15 and 30 cm of snow is expected for northern, central and western parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province. And snow has started coming down early this morning across most of New Brunswick.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said this could make travelling difficult on New Year's Eve. 

"The snow will gradually change to rain or perhaps freezing rain and ice pellets over much of southern New Brunswick overnight tonight and then it'll end by tomorrow morning and by [late] morning in northern New Brunswick," said Abraham.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather for the southeastern parts of the province. Those areas include: 

  • Moncton
  • Kent County
  • Grand Lake and Queens County
  • Saint John and county
  • Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County
  • Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Those areas could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow or between 2 and 15 mm of rain. 

Warmer temperatures across N.B.

Easterly winds are expected to travel up to 25 km/h throughout the day, Abraham said. 

Meanwhile, temperatures will rise to between 0 C and 4 C overnight as snow changes to rain along the Fundy Coast. By morning, the temperature is expected to fall to just below 0 C.

Abraham said surfaces could become a lot more slippery following freezing rain or ice pellets by tonight. 

"If you are going out this evening, stay at the hotel or with friends or whatever you're planning," he said. "Bring some overnight gear just in case you don't want to drive home," Abraham said. 

