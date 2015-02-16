New Year's Eve storm could bring up to 30 cm of snow across N.B.

A blast of winter is expected to hit New Brunswick just in time for New Year's Eve.

Between 15 and 30 cm of snow is expected for northern, central and western parts of the province, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province. And snow has started coming down early this morning across most of New Brunswick.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham said this could make travelling difficult on New Year's Eve.

"The snow will gradually change to rain or perhaps freezing rain and ice pellets over much of southern New Brunswick overnight tonight and then it'll end by tomorrow morning and by [late] morning in northern New Brunswick," said Abraham.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather for the southeastern parts of the province. Those areas include:

Moncton

Kent County

Grand Lake and Queens County

Saint John and county

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Those areas could see between 5 and 15 cm of snow or between 2 and 15 mm of rain.

Warmer temperatures across N.B.

Easterly winds are expected to travel up to 25 km/h throughout the day, Abraham said.

Meanwhile, temperatures will rise to between 0 C and 4 C overnight as snow changes to rain along the Fundy Coast. By morning, the temperature is expected to fall to just below 0 C.

Abraham said surfaces could become a lot more slippery following freezing rain or ice pellets by tonight.

"If you are going out this evening, stay at the hotel or with friends or whatever you're planning," he said. "Bring some overnight gear just in case you don't want to drive home," Abraham said.