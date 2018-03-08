Storm causes school closures across the province
Some parts of New Brunswick could see up to 30 centimetres of snow
Most schools in New Brunswick are closed on Tuesday as a snow storm makes its way across the province.
All schools in the anglophone school districts are closed.
The Francophone Northeast and Francophone South school districts are also closed.
New Brunswick Community College campuses are closed as well.
Environment Canada issued a storm warning for all of New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Northern, central and western parts of the province could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snow, says Environment Canada.
Heavy snow is expected to reach northwestern New Brunswick by noon today, and could change to ice pellets and freezing rain before tapering to flurries later tonight.
Extended periods of freezing rain and ice pellets are expected in southern areas of the province.
Roads may be slippery and difficult to navigate, so drivers should exercise caution.
