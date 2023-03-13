Mid-week winter storm expected to bring wind, snow and freezing rain to New Brunwick

A weekend of warm weather will be followed by a reminder it's still winter in New Brunswick.

A winter storm is expected to impact most of the province on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, according to an Environment Canada special weather statement.

"Snow is expected to spread across New Brunswick from southwest to northeast Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday in eastern parts of the province," Environment Canada said.

Periods of snow will start inland on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist. Away from the coast, the province will see two to five centimetres of snow Tuesday afternoon.

The snow will continue to build up inland on Tuesday night, when there will be periods of heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres, said Simpkin. Snow will also mix with rain near the Fundy coast overnight, with a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets.

Environment Canada has issue snowfall warnings for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday for Moncton and southeast New Brunswick, Fundy National park, Kent County, Kouchibouguac National Park and Miramichi.

In those areas, Environment Canada says to expect 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

During the storm, it will be windy with gusts to a maximum of 60 kilometres per hour across the province, gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour along the Fundy coast, Environment Canada said.