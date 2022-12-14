Most schools closed as storm lashes New Brunswick

Schools and some health services have closed in much of New Brunswick as a storm that hit northern, eastern and central areas of the province continued to show force Wednesday morning.

All schools in the Anglophone East, Anglophone North and Francophone Nord-Est districts are closed for the day.

Schools in the Francophone Sud district are closed, except in Fredericton and Saint John.

The Vitalité Health Network has temporarily closed its child-youth team offices and Public Health offices, including walk-in addiction services, in Caraquet, Shippagan and Tracadie until 1 p.m.

Environment Canada updated storm warnings for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst, Chaleur, Campbellton, Restigouche County and Miramichi.

Another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow will fall by noon with gusting winds up to 90-110 km/h.

Environment Canada warned of hazardous winter conditions on roads in northern, eastern and central parts of the province Tuesday evening and Wednesday. (LOUIS-PHILIPPE LEBLANC/RADIO-CANADA)

Caraquet town manager Marc Duguay told Information Morning Moncton that the storm wasn't as bad as expected overnight Tuesday.

"Everything is under control," Duguay said, adding the town will assess sea levels Wednesday evening.

"In the last three months we have seen tides higher than we have in the last 10 years," he said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed because it hurts a lot."

Duguay said he expects the 80 kilometres of road in the town will take longer than usual to plow because of the mix of rainfall, which makes snow heavier.

Winter storm and snowfall warnings along with special weather statements are in place for northern, eastern and some central regions of the province, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

Between five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in the Moncton region.

Precipitation will switch to a mix of snow and rain by the afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada said in a statement.

The warning said highways, walkways and parking lots could become difficult to navigate as snow builds up.

Environment Canada also warned of higher than usual water levels for southeastern parts of New Brunswick.