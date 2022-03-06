Winter storm to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of province

Some parts of the province can expect a mix of snowfall and freezing rain as a winter storm moves through.

Environment Canada says northern regions can expect between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow. The storm will continue into Monday morning.

Highway 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border is covered in snow and not recommended for travel.

There are poor road conditions reported on Highway 2 connecting Woodstock to Longs Creek.

Freezing rain can also be expected this evening.

Winter storm warnings includes the following regions:

Acadian Peninsula.

Bathurst and Chaleur Region.

Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Edmundston and Madawaska County.

N.B. Power is reporting no major outages.