Winter storm expected to ring in the new year across N.B.

The new year is nearly upon us — and so is New Brunswick's first storm of the decade.

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow starting Tuesday morning, which will eventually change to rain in the southern half of the province.

The national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for the entire province, calling for a mix of snow and rain on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day.

"As we move into the New Year's Eve festivities, it will be snowing throughout New Brunswick and it looks like it will change to rain right along the Fundy Coast," said CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

"But it may become mixed with ice pellets and perhaps even freezing rain over the rest of southern New Brunswick for New Year's Eve."

The entire province is under a special weather statement. (Environment Canada)

The Fundy Coast will feel temperatures just above 0 C and the rest of the province will hover between –1 C and –3 C.

"There will be quite a bit of snow. It'll accumulate fairly quickly ... so certainly a messy [Tuesday] evening and for most of the day for that matter in New Brunswick for New Year's Eve," Abraham said.

The system is expected to taper off Wednesday morning but could persist into the afternoon in northern New Brunswick.

"New Year's Day looks like a much better day, just the odd flurry around."