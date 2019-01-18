'Large winter storm' bringing up to 60 cm of snow this weekend

A major winter storm is expected whip through New Brunswick this weekend — bringing rain, freezing rain and up to 60 cm of snow to some parts of the province.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will approach the region from the southwest on Sunday and track across the Gulf of St. Lawrence early Monday.

The "large winter storm" will also bring strong winds and between 10 mm and 30 mm of rain in southern areas of the province.

"Current indications suggest that the storm will track through the Bay of Fundy Sunday evening and then into the Gulf of St. Lawrence overnight," the national weather agency said.

"It should be noted that even a slight shift in its forecast track will have major effects on the type and amount of precipitation received."

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, says light snow is expected to start late Sunday morning and increase throughout the day.

"If you could stay home this weekend, Sunday into Monday, that would be my advice to you," she said.

Extreme cold warning still in effect

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for the entire province, including an extreme cold warning for northern regions.

The weather agency said clearing skies and a cold northwesterly flow will result in wind chill values making it feel like –35 on Saturday morning.

Those areas include:

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Edmundston and Madawaska County

Grand Falls and Victoria County

Mount Carleton

The weather agency issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."