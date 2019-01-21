Major winter storm forces all schools to close across New Brunswick

A major winter storm has forced all schools to close, flight cancellations and thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity early Monday morning.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, says the storm system is moving eastward and still producing rain over the eastern half of the Maritimes.

"Cold air is moving in behind the system and temperatures will drop below freezing this afternoon," she said.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada says parts of the province are still under a flash freeze warning.

Those areas include:

Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

Saint John and county

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

The weather agency said temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly. Any water, slush, and falling precipitation will freeze as those temperatures continue to drop.

"Standing water on untreated roadways and surfaces will freeze early this morning as temperatures rapidly drop below zero."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.

Although some roads have opened since the winter storm first hit Sunday, travel is still not recommended along several roads and highways across the province, including the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton.

'Don't go on the road'

Al Giberson, the general manager of MRDC Operations Corporation, said the highway between Fredericton and Moncton is covered with snow, ice and freezing rain.

"Don't go on the road unless you absolutely have to," he said.

"If you have to drive, go slow."

Travel is also not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway from Longs Creek to the Quebec border and Route 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border. Roads are snow covered with icy patches and blowing snow.

The SJPF is advising citizens to stay off the roads! - La force policière de Saint John demande aux gens rester à la maison et d'éviter de prendre la route. —@saintjohnpolice

"If you can delay travel please do so," said Julia Arseneault, a spokesperson for SNC Lavalin, which manages the highway in that area.

Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton, said motorists can expect to see snow-covered roads and ice pellets on their commute to work this morning, particularly along sidewalks which will take longer to clear.

He said Fredericton Transit is operating, but passengers should expect delays.

"Slow down and give yourself extra time it was a big storm," he said.

The Saint John Police Force is advising people to stay off the roads.

Meanwhile, Saint John Transit took buses off the road on Sunday and the organization said an update on its service would come at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Power outages a problem

The national weather agency has also issued special weather statements for the northern parts of the province.

"Higher than normal water levels are expected this afternoon for coastal regions from Campbellton to Miramichi. There may also be ice rafting and pile up near the coast."

Those areas include:

The Acadian Peninsula

Bathurst and Chaleur Region

Campbellton and Restigouche County

Miramichi and area

Meanwhile, NB Power is reporting more than 2,800 customers without power. More than 2,300 of those customers are in Queens and Kings counties.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said freezing rain is causing trees and branches to make contact with power lines

"We will return to restoration efforts at daybreak but bad road conditions are an issue right now in accessing areas," he said.