Winter storm forces many schools to close across New Brunswick

A major winter storm has forced many schools to close across the province today.

All schools in the Anglophone South, Anglophone North, Anglophone East and Anglophone West School Districts are closed.

All schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province, where some areas can expect up to five centimetres of snow this morning, tapering to flurries this afternoon.

"Also, strong northwesterly winds are expected to develop this morning which may cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, making the morning commute tricky in some areas," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"A blowing snow advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern New Brunswick and may be extended as this system evolves."

This is the second day in a row the weather agency has issued a special weather statement. On Monday, Environment Canada said some parts of the province received about 20 cm of snow.

Slippery and snow-covered roads

Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations for the City of Fredericton, said snow is continuing to fall and roads remain snow covered.

"You're going to want to give yourself a little bit of extra time," he said.

Although snow is expected to taper to flurries throughout the day, Walker said it will take the city some time to clear the snow from roads across the city.

Reduce your speed, give yourself lots of time. You need to drive for the conditions. -Julia Arseneault , SNC Lavalin

"It's a slushy snow that's on those streets, if you get into that slush it's going to pull your car one way or another."

Julia Arseneault, communications co-ordinator for SNC Lavalin, the company that maintains the highway from Longs Creek to the Quebec border and Route 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border, said roads are snow covered with icy and slushy patches.

She said winds in the area are also starting to pick up.

"Visibility could be reduced very quickly," she said.

"Reduce your speed, give yourself lots of time. You need to drive for the conditions."

Al Giberson, general manager for MRDC Operations Corp., which manages the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, said roads are also slippery, snow covered and contain some slushy patches.

He expects visibility to also become an issue for drivers throughout the morning and is advising motorists to take their time.

"It's better to arrive then to not arrive at all," he said.