Snowstorm closes schools and disrupts morning commute

A heavy snowfall overnight, whipped up by high winds, has cancelled schools, delayed universities and lengthened morning commutes.

The storm is expected to taper off around noon today.

According to Environment Canada, some parts of the province, including Moncton, were expected to get up to 30 cm of snow.

Schools are closed today in the Anglophone South and Anglophone East districts, while most Francophone South Schools are closed — with the exception of schools in the Fredericton and Miramichi areas and as far south as Richibucto.

Police forces were warning residents to slow down and use caution. The RCMP warned of "extremely poor driving conditions," particularly in the Moncton area.

Snow and plenty of it to get the week started. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, clean off your entire vehicle, lights on, phone down, slow down and drifting snow can make visibility difficult in certain areas. Go slow and be safe. —@saintjohnpolice

Many roads in the province were described as snow-covered, with drifting snow. Travel was not recommended on some, including some parts of the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and the Nova Scotia border.

At publication time, however, NB Power was only showing two customers affected by outages, while Saint John Energy reported no outages.