Another round of snow expected for northwestern New Brunswick this week

Here we go again.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the northwestern parts of the province this week, which could see between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow between Victoria and Restigouche counties.

The national weather agency said the low pressure system is expected to develop over southern New England early Wednesday morning and track toward the Maine and New Brunswick border by Wednesday afternoon.

Then, the weather system is expected to travel toward Quebec by Wednesday night.

"Snow will develop early Wednesday morning over northwestern New Brunswick and continue through the day Wednesday," the weather agency said in a statement.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, says other parts of the province can expect about 5 millimetres of rain and up to 10 mm of rain in the Saint John area.

As a result, snowfall totals won't be as significant in other parts of New Brunswick.

"Rain in these areas will limit the snow," she said.

Environment Canada is also reminding motorists to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.​