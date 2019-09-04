New Brunswick to face snow, heavy rain and strong winds as first winter storm hits

New Brunswick is bracing for the season's first winter storm, which will include a mix of rain, snow and strong wind gusts that will hit the province.

Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist, said the low-pressure system is expected to bring rain to southern parts of the province and snow in the north over the next 24 hours.

She said cooler temperatures will also range between 0 and 7 C today with southwesterly winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h.

"That is setting the stage for snow for parts of the region as another storm system is moving in," said Simpkin.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for New Brunswick this week.

Rain in the south, snow in the north

The national weather agency said the rain and snow boundary will likely be across central New Brunswick, where southern areas of the province can expect between 15 and 30 mm of rain. Meanwhile, central and northern parts of the province can expect five to 10 cm of snow by Friday morning.

However, as colder air moves into the province from the north on Friday, flurries or periods of snow are forecast to bring an additional five to 10 cm of snow to central and eastern areas of the province.

Simpkin said the heaviest snow will be seen across central New Brunswick by the end of the week.

"Reduction to visibility could create potentially hazardous driving conditions Friday afternoon and evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Saturday will be mainly sunny but remain cold across the province as temperatures will be below the freezing mark in many areas.