New Brunswick is about to get another dose of wintry weather on Monday

Winter's making another comeback this spring.

This time a low pressure system will bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the southern half of the province today.

Environment Canada said snow will develop over southwestern New Brunswick this morning and move its way east throughout the day, ending Tuesday morning.

The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for several parts of the province, including:

Fredericton and Southern York County

Fundy National Park

Grand Lake and Queens County

Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County

Oromocto and Sunbury County

The Saint John area

Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for other parts of the province, including:

Woodstock and Carleton County

Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas

Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick

Those areas can expect up to 10 cm of snow.

"Later on this evening and in through the overnight, that's when the bulk of the snow is going to fall," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.

The national weather agency is warning drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

This is what happens behind the scenes when transportation managers see snow, ice or other trouble in the forecast. 1:48

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

What about flooding?

New Brunswick EMO is keeping an eye on an ice jam along the Nashwaak River. (CBC)

Since the storm is expected to hit the southern half of the province, Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said he doesn't expect it to have much impact on river levels.

Meanwhile, an ice jam that caused water levels to surpass flood stage on the Nashwaak River last week, is still lingering in the Durham Bridge area.

"Fortunately, the water has found its way through it and around it to the point where there is no longer localized flooding in the area," he said.

Last week water levels were at 21.2 metres. Flood stage at the bridge is 21 metres.

Ice jams and open-water are the main types of spring floods along the St. John River. 1:35

"They [ice jams] form in a hurry and then the water has to react in a hurry as well," he said.,

Downey said there hasn't been any water damage to homes or government infrastructure in the area.

Right now, water levels in Saint John and Woodstock, are a bit higher than normal. But Downey said water has not yet reached flood stage.

Flood stage is 41.4 metres in Woodstock and 4.2 metres in Quispamsis-Saint John.

"You never know when it's going to happen," he said. "It all depends on the weather."