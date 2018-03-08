New Brunswick is about to get another dose of wintry weather on Monday
Environment Canada says some parts of the province can expect up to 20 cm of snow Monday into Tuesday
Winter's making another comeback this spring.
This time a low pressure system will bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the southern half of the province today.
Environment Canada said snow will develop over southwestern New Brunswick this morning and move its way east throughout the day, ending Tuesday morning.
The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for several parts of the province, including:
- Fredericton and Southern York County
- Fundy National Park
- Grand Lake and Queens County
- Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County
- Oromocto and Sunbury County
- The Saint John area
- Sussex, Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for other parts of the province, including:
- Woodstock and Carleton County
- Stanley, Doaktown and Blackville areas
- Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick
Those areas can expect up to 10 cm of snow.
"Later on this evening and in through the overnight, that's when the bulk of the snow is going to fall," said Tina Simpkin, a CBC meteorologist.
The national weather agency is warning drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said.
"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
What about flooding?
Since the storm is expected to hit the southern half of the province, Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said he doesn't expect it to have much impact on river levels.
Meanwhile, an ice jam that caused water levels to surpass flood stage on the Nashwaak River last week, is still lingering in the Durham Bridge area.
"Fortunately, the water has found its way through it and around it to the point where there is no longer localized flooding in the area," he said.
Last week water levels were at 21.2 metres. Flood stage at the bridge is 21 metres.
"They [ice jams] form in a hurry and then the water has to react in a hurry as well," he said.,
Downey said there hasn't been any water damage to homes or government infrastructure in the area.
Right now, water levels in Saint John and Woodstock, are a bit higher than normal. But Downey said water has not yet reached flood stage.
Flood stage is 41.4 metres in Woodstock and 4.2 metres in Quispamsis-Saint John.
"You never know when it's going to happen," he said. "It all depends on the weather."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.