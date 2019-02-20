Not an April Fool's joke: Snow, rain headed this way

Don't be fooled — winter isn't over just yet.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province Wednesday.

"We could potentially be looking at a lot of rain as we go through the day," said Tina Simpkin, a meteorologist with CBC New Brunswick.

Environment Canada said up to 25 millimetres of rain is possible for southern areas. And significant snowfall is also possible over central and eastern New Brunswick.

Rain, rain and — more rain

"At this time, precipitation type and amounts are very uncertain," Environment Canada said.

Northwestern areas of the province will likely receive light amounts of precipitation.

The national weather agency says a low pressure system will intensify east of North Carolina on Tuesday evening and move toward the Maritimes overnight.

Snow or rain will likely start Wednesday morning over southwestern New Brunswick and spread across the province by noon.