Long, cold winter on its way, Farmers' Almanac predicts

In case you forgot, the first day of winter is only three short months away.

The 2019 edition of the Farmers' Almanac is predicting a longer winter for New Brunswick that could weasel its way into the beginning of April.

"I think it's going to overall be a cold winter," said Peter Geiger, editor of the Canadian Farmers' Almanac, in an interview Friday with Information Morning Fredericton.

"We're saying cold, we're saying mixed precipitation for the Maritimes."

To kick off the winter, major storms between Dec. 16 to Dec. 19 are expected, he said.

"Let's hope there's snow for Christmas," Geiger said.

Snowstorms are expected in January, February and at the end of March.

Very, very cold

The month to watch for this winter is February, with an intense storm coming up the northeast, bringing heavy rain, winds and snow.

Meanwhile, he expects mid-February will be the coldest time of year for people in New Brunswick.

"I think it's going to overall be a cold winter," Geiger said. "I think you're going to get some wintry mix thrown in there."

History behind the Farmers' Almanac

The tradition of predicting the weather has gone on since 1818, but the Farmers' Almanac has become more than just a forecast tool. It also includes household remedies and advice for living well.

Geiger's family has been in charge of the book since the 1930s.

The formula for predicting the weather was created by the almanac's first editor, David Young, who was a mathematician, calculator and astronomer.

The mathematical formula looks at sunspot activity, planet positioning and the effect the moon has on the Earth, Geiger said.

