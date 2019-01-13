Whether you're looking to relax in a wilderness setting, or trying to get in shape after a holiday season of bingeing, hiking is a cheap and convenient option.

This is true even in the winter, when the mercury drops in the province.

Other than the obvious reason — mosquitos don't fare well in January — James Donald, the creator of Hiking NB, said the winter is a great time to hike.

"It's a time of year when most people don't get out, so the benefits of it are even more so," said Donald.

"It helps with … being kind of stuck inside all winter."

Snowshoes and groomed trails

James Donald, creator of the Hiking NB website, says there are many cheap, and sometimes free, ways to get your hands on a pair of snowshoes. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

There's one thing that may hamper your enthusiasm — the snow.

But Donald says snowshoeing is a great option for people who want to get out into the wild this winter.

This choice can be economical, as long as you know where to look.

"There's over 30 spots around the province where you can either rent or borrow snowshoes," said Donald, who has listed the locations on the Hiking NB website.

Public libraries in Campbellton, Chipman and Fredericton have snowshoes to borrow for free.

For those who don't want to snowshoe, or who want to stay closer to the city, Donald said cities have groomed trails where boots will suffice.

Safety first

Stephanie Bouchard says preparation is key. (Submitted by Stephanie Bouchard)

But when you're preparing to walk off into a wintry wonderland, it's important to keep some safety tips in mind, whether you are going alone or with friends.

Stephanie Bouchard, an avid winter hiker, wilderness first responder and co-founder of GTFO New Brunswick — a women's adventure group that organizes outdoor events all year round — warns hikers to be prepared when venturing into the woods.

"If you get trapped outside it's very different sitting in 20 degrees in the sun for a rescue than it is sitting in –20 at times waiting for someone to come help you," said Bouchard.

Bouchard said bringing essentials like extra layers, foil emergency blankets and hand warmers can make a huge difference.

She also suggests bringing a light source and checking the weather forecast.

"It's not to say that snow or cold or rain is going to end your trip, but you need to have the proper gear and proper clothing to be prepared for what might be coming, and if you don't know what's coming you won't be prepared," she said

Animals

Dogs may like the snow, but it's better to keep them on a leash when hiking. (Photo courtesy of Deb Kunder)

Going into the woods means the chance of encountering wild animals.

Luckily, this isn't as big an issue as it would be during the summer, as animals are less active in the winter, according to Donald.

Donald still carries bear spray if he's going to an area where bears might be.

If you decide to bring a pet, Donald recommends they be leashed.

"If your dog's going to chase deer … then a leash is always a good idea," said Donald.

"The other thing is there's snaring. There's usually articles every year on some dog getting caught in a snare."

Donald also suggests bringing a pocket knife along to deal with any snare-related mishaps.