It may not be the first thing you think of when the February deep-freeze settles in. But adventure outfitters say the trend is undeniable: more people are warming to the magic of cold-weather camping.

The pandemic, with its travel restrictions and vacation-at-home edicts, has played a role in this trend.

But for many, it's all about the silence.

Jan-Sebastian La Pierre and Chris Surette of Dartmouth, N.S.-based A for Adventure said that in the past few years there has been growing interest not just in typical winter activities like sledding and ice fishing, but also pitching a tent and spending the night in freezing temperatures.

"Winter camping offers ... that stillness, and that experience you normally would never get," Surette told Information Morning Fredericton.

Troy MacMillan, owner of Ocean Trail Source for Adventure in Moncton, said he's noticed the trend as well, particularly since the pandemic.

MacMillan said many people have been coming in to buy cross-country skis and snowshoes, looking for ways to get active outdoors.

"People aren't travelling as much now, so they are looking for some activities they can do locally and around town," he said.

La Pierre said the growing interest has prompted more campsites to open during the winter, such as Mount Carleton Provincial Park in north-central New Brunswick, which is open from January to March.

"The more people go out and use them, the more inclined both private and public parks are to be open," La Pierre said.

"I think it's a really important resource and we've certainly taught ourselves that, haven't we, even more so over these last couple of years."

However, there's a big difference between snowshoeing on a sunny afternoon and spending a night outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.

For anyone considering taking on this sort of adventure, La Pierre and Surette have some tips.

Hot tents come equipped with woodstoves, keeping winter campers cosy during cold nights. (Chris Surrete)

Gimme shelter

First of all, you might want to ease into things rather than dive straight into winter camping, Surette and La Pierre said.

They advise starting small and leaning on more experienced campers to show you the ropes. Many communities have dedicated outdoor groups, such as Moncton Outdoor Enthusiasts, which serve this purpose.

Activities like snowshoeing, sledding, skiing, and even ice fishing can also ease you into spending more time outdoors in the cold.

Once you decide to bite the frozen bullet, you need to give serious thought to your shelter.

Most winter campers use a canvas tent, also known as a hot tent, which has a woodstove built into it, La Pierre said.

While they add significantly to your gear load – some use sleds to transport them into the wilderness – they're also probably the only way to comfortably spend a night outside without risking frostbite.

Before using the canvas tent, Surette recommends staying in yurt or an oTentik, the hybrid of a tent and a cabin favoured by many in Fundy National Park.

It's also a good idea to stay in a canvas tent with someone else before rushing out to buy one of your own, he said.

Interest in outdoor winter activities has grown over the past few years. (Adam Cornick)

Outdoor gear tends to be pricey, but there are ways around that – the Fredericton library, for example, rents out equipment like snowshoes.

Staff at stores that specialize in products made for spending time outside can help put you on the right path, especially for beginner activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, Surette and La Pierre said.

Surette also advised checking out the plentiful YouTube videos on the subject of winter camping for tips and insights.

"There's a lot of magic to it," he said. "It's such an enjoyable experience if you have the right gear, and the right mindset, and you're executing the right plan."