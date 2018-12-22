Wind warnings issued for southern parts of province

Gusts of up to 100 km/h could damage buildings in southern parts of the province Thursday and Thursday night, according to a warning issued by Environment Canada..

The warning says damage to roof shingles and windows are possible over the next 24 hours.

Rain and strong winds Wednesday night through Thursday and into Friday morning could also cause power outages in Moncton and southeast areas of the province, as well as Fredericton and southern York County, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County.

Scattered flurries will turn to rain Wednesday evening, transitioning to heavy rain by Thursday night. Rainfall amounts between 25 and 50 mm are expected, with higher amounts possible along the Fundy coast.

Localized flooding is likely, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for southern areas of New Brunswick. (Environment Canada)

Strong southwesterly winds gusting 80 to 100 km/h will intensify on Thursday night into Friday morning.

While the weather will be warm on Thursday — Environment Canada is forecasting 10 C in Fredericton — temperatures will quickly drop below zero on Friday morning, with a risk of freezing rain followed by flash freezes.

Rain and wind are expected to diminish Friday afternoon.