Winds close schools for second day in northern New Brunswick

Heavy winds and blowing snow have closed schools in northern New Brunswick for the second day in a row.

All schools are closed in the Anglophone North school district. Anglophone West schools in Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover, Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland and Woodstock are closed.

All schools in the Francophone Northeast school district are closed. Schools in the Francophone Northwest district are closed in Grand Falls, Drummond and Saint-André. Schools in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville and Saint-Louis-de-Kent are closed in the Francophone South school district.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings and blowing snow advisories for the Acadian Peninsula and the Bathurst and Chaleur region.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said winds will continue to be strong this morning before tapering down from west to east across the Maritimes as a low pressure system hanging off the coast of Newfoundland starts to move offshore.

Parts of Route 11 are closed to the public on the Acadian Peninsula and between Cocagne and Shediac.

Route 180, the Road to Resources, is also closed, between Bathurst and Saint Quentin.

Travel is not recommended on: