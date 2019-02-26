Heavy winds and blowing snow have caused poor road conditions, closing schools in northern parts of the province on Tuesday.

Francophone Northeast schools on the Acadian peninsula are closed, as well as schools in Grand Falls, Drummond and

Saint-André in the Francophone Northwest District.

Anglophone West schools in Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover, Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland and Woodstock are closed. Janeville School in the Anglophone North District is closed.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Acadian Peninsula and Bathurst and Chaleur region. Winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected.

Highway 11 from Janeville to Bertrand is closed, along with Highway 113 from Shippagan to the Miscou lighthouse.