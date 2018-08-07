'Pretty devastating': Toppled trees, broken branches all over Fredericton

Residents across Fredericton are picking up the debris left behind by a major storm that rolled through the capital on Monday night.

The storm brought rain, strong winds that uprooted trees, and downed power lines that left thousands of residents without power.

"It was a pretty devastating storm on the trees," said Jake Billings, owner of Billings Tree Company in Noonan, just outside Fredericton.

The local arborist and his crew of two other people will spend the next few days clearing parking lots and driveways of trees and tree branches. They'll cutting tree branches with chainsaws and send them away to nearby dumping grounds.

Most calls about fallen trees and broken branches have come from the Waterloo Row area, as well as Union and Main Streets on the city's north side.

Jake Billings, a Fredericton-area arborist, said he'll spend the next several days clearing trees and removing broken branches. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC )

"Right now we're definitely going to be booked up a couple of days," he said. "The phone calls keep coming in."

He's trying to clean the pile of trees as soon as possible.

At least 12 trees were reported down as of Tuesday morning from the storm, but the actual number is expected to be much higher. (Photo: Alex Vietinghoff/CBC )

"Everybody's busy in the tree industry right now," he said. "We've got to keep on our hustle."

Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the City of Fredericton, said cleanup will likely take the rest of the week.

Storm's a surprise visit for some

Robert Dijksterhuis is visiting Fredericton from the Netherlands and wasn't expecting a storm to blow a tree onto his rental car during the trip.

"So far, only the mirror is missing but we're waiting for the city to clear it [tree] away," he said.

Crews will be busy clearing trees scattered across Fredericton from the wind storm. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Dijksterhuis was supposed to head to the White Mountains in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but he doesn't think he's going to make it.

"First of all, let's see how quick they are with clearing the tree away," he said.

He was having dinner downtown when the storm broke out on Monday night.

"All of sudden there was a gust of wind and it all went black," he said. "We had a blackout."

Robert Dijksterhuis was visiting from the Netherlands when a tree fell on his rented car. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Earlier Tuesday, Knorr said 12 trees were reported down after the storm, but fire crews said at least 20 trees had fallen over.

Torn branches and bits of trees on the road were a common sight.

There were also flooded intersections and parking lots across the city, including the Regent Mall.

Most of the trees that toppled were in the Waterloo Row and downtown area. Trees also fell in Lincoln, Barkers Point and Devon.

If people see a power line or tree that's down, they should call 911 and stay clear of the area.

"The lines may have been broken or they may still be energized and we would hate for someone to get electrocuted," Knorr said.