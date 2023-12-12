Grand Bay-Westfield man recalls moment 4 trees fell in his yard during wind storm

Greg Hall has seen his fair share of high winds and tropical storms. But the results of Monday's wind and rain still came as a surprise to him.

The warm December storm blew down four large trees in the Grand Bay-Westfield resident's yard.

"These trees were just bending like palm trees, just whipping around. I've never seen anything like it," he said.

Hall said as the day went on, the winds just seemed to get worse.

Hall said he still has to fully assess the damage to his home and property. (Submitted by Greg Hall)

Monday's unseasonable weather brought extremely high winds and caused power outages across the region.

Clayton Beaton, a spokesperson for N.B. Power, said at the peak on Monday, more than 32,000 customers were impacted, mostly because of high winds.

By late morning Tuesday, the number of customers still without power was 13,000 and dropping.

According to Environment Canada, a peak wind speed of 104 km/h was recorded at the Saint John Airport on Monday, the highest in the province.

WATCH | 'These trees were just bending like palm trees': A look at the wet and windy weather in Grand Bay-Westfield Duration 0:17 Greg Hall started filming when he noticed his neighbour's trees down. This was right before he lost four of his own.

Hall said that along with the winds that toppled trees in his yard, the rain also made its way into his log home.

"It was like pressure washing the house. It was astonishing.… The water was getting pressed right through the joints of the logs," he said.

Hall said the rest of his neighbourhood didn't fare much better. He said before his own property was affected, he heard fire truck sirens outside, and looked out to see downed trees in some of his neighbours' yards.

Hall said one of the falling trees broke the stone wall in his backyard. (Submitted by Greg Hall)

That was when he realized that it was "getting close to home," and he started recording a video.

He saw two trees come down on the side of his yard. Only a few minutes later, he heard loud booming, "like a couple of dump trucks hitting the house."

WATCH | The wind was strong enough to rip the roof off this building: Drone shots capture extent of damage from massive winds Duration 1:00 After Monday’s high winds and heavy rain tore the roof off 175 Britain St, crews are on site at the Saint John building to assess the damage and begin repairs.

Following the sound, he found two big trees down across the front of the house, hitting the roof but just missing the front window.

Hall said one of the trees broke the stone wall in his backyard, but he still has to fully assess the damage to the home and property.

"It looks like we're gonna have a chainsaw party today, with some friends coming in to clean up the mess."

The roof was ripped off a Saint John apartment building on Monday. This drone shot was taken on Tuesday. Tenants are still not back in the building. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Hall wasn't the only resident to face the wrath of the high winds.

In Saint John on Monday, the roof blew off a four-floor apartment building. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday night and tenants spent the night in a hotel, but don't know yet when they'll be allowed back in the building.

Other areas faced some localized flooding Monday, with raised water levels in some places.

The roof blew off an apartment building in Saint John during high winds on Monday. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The most precipitation was recorded in Mechanic Settlement, a community in Kings County on Route 114, at 88 mm.

Two regions also set temperature records, with many central and southern areas hitting double-digits.

The Doaktown area set a new record of 15.2 C, up 0.2 from the previous record set in 1966. The Saint John area also surpassed a 1969 record of 13.9 C, reaching 14.6 C.

The highest temperature recorded in the province Monday, according to Environment Canada, was in Sussex at 17 C.