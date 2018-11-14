Poor weather closes schools, leaves thousands without power

Poor weather conditions have forced school closures and thousands of NB Power customers to lose electricity on Wednesday morning.

All schools in the Francophone North-East School District are closed. In the Anglophone North School District all schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are closed.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 NB Power customers are without electricity as strong winds hit the province overnight.

More than 2,100 NB customers affected are in the Northumberland and Miramichi areas. More than 1,300 customers are in the Fredericton area and more than 600 are in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas.

The outages come less than two weeks after a major wind storm whipped through New Brunswick, causing about 100,000 customers to lose power. Some customers had to wait more than five days to have their power restored by NB Power crews.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said high winds are once again causing trees and branches to make contact with power lines.

He said there are about 65 crews with NB Power and 32 contractor crews working to restore power Wednesday morning.

"In a few northern areas, visibility is an issue," he said.

Wind warning in the north

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the northern parts of the province, as a "rapidly intensifying" low pressure system tacks into the Gulf of St. Lawrence Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said strong westerly winds will gust up 110 km/h in the northeast and 90 km/h in the southeast.

The weather agency said winds will begin to slowly diminish Wednesday evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Roads are icy and snow covered

Julia Arseneault, communications co-ordinator with Brun-Way Highway Operations Inc., the company that manages and maintains the highway from Longs Creek to the Quebec border and Route 95 from Woodstock to the U.S. border, said roads are icy, partly snow covered with some slush.

She's advising drivers to reduce their speed and follow the rules and regulations of the road.

"It's going to be slow going," she said.

Arseneault said some parts of the province, such as the Saint-Léonard area in the northwest, are still getting some snow. But she said it's mostly the wind that will give drivers issues throughout the day.

"Drifting is going to be the most significant factor people are going to want to look out for today, you can get localized whiteout conditions and visibility is quite low," she said.

Salt trucks on the road

Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations in Fredericton, said there are still several slippery patches in areas across the city.

Although drivers will be able to get around easily, Walker is advising pedestrians to be cautious while walking on sidewalks.

"Any surface that was wet yesterday is now icy," he said.

"We're going to be heading out to do some sanding and it will take some time to get through everything."

When the storm first hit on Tuesday morning, Walker said salt trucks were already out on the roads.

The salt isn't intended to melt every piece of snow that falls out of the sky. - Mike Walker, manager of roadway operations in Fredericton

He said the city takes care of about 800 kilometres of road, which takes more than two hours to put salt down.

"It's a large area to cover," he said.

On social media, some residents were complaining about Fredericton's slippery roads and the lack of salt trucks on Tuesday.

Walker said he wasn't surprised by this.

"Winter seems to take people by surprise every year," he said.

During a storm, he said crews focus on priority streets first, which contain a high volume of traffic, such as the Westmorland Street Bridge.

"Any time we're in the middle of a snowstorm and snow continues to accumulate, that truck has likely gone over that street once and applied salt," he said.

He said the salt isn't working to melt all the snow on the road. Instead, the salt is creating a layer of brine between the snow and the pavement to prevent snow from freezing to the road.

"If the snow freezes to the road that's when we're in a position where the day after a storm, we would not have bare roads," he said.

"The salt isn't intended to melt every piece of snow that falls out of the sky," he said.