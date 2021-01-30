Many customers without power as strong winds batter the province

Close to 3,500 NB Power customers are waking up without power this morning as wind gusts persist across the province.

More than 2,400 of those customers are in the Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe areas. NB Power is reporting more than 50 outages this morning. According to the utility's website, estimated restoration times for most areas have power returning by mid-morning.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for northern parts of the province.

The national weather agency said wind gusts are travelling up to 90 km/h in the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Wind gusts are expected to last throughout the day and end by Wednesday morning.

"These very strong winds will cause extensive blowing snow, especially over exposed areas, and a blowing snow advisory is now in effect for these regions as well," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Snow covered roads

The Department of Transportation is reporting snow covered conditions across the province Tuesday morning.

Conditions are worse in the north, where some travel not recommended. Travel advisories remain in place on Route 2 from the Quebec border at Edmundston to Perth Andover and Centreville.

Travel is restricted to emergency vehicles only from Saint Leonard to Grand Falls. The province said there is drifting snow, poor visibility and icy patches throughout the area.

There's also a no travel advisory still in effect for routes in Restigouche County and Janeville to Shippigan in the northeastern part of the province.