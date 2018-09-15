Ping-Pong in the park: Wilmot Park looks at new features and parking

There are Ping-Pong paddles in Wilmot Park's future.

A concrete Ping-Pong table will be among the changes coming to the Fredericton park, along with expanded paved walking trails and more parking.

Julie Baker, an urban planner for the City of Fredericton, said the Ping-Pong table will expand the play area.

"That's going to be placed on a pad within the park in that active use zone between the splash pad and the play area," she said.

She said the money for that addition hasn't been allocated yet and will be planned for next year or 2020.

Wilmot Park opened a new splash pad in August 2016.

Paved pathways

Baker also said there have been requests for a multi-use trail for cycling, rollerblading, walking and running.

"The multi-use request requires asphalt," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Baker said the park is also getting new entrance signs.

More parking needed

She said parking for the park is quite limited now that the Victoria Health Centre has switched to metered parking.

"As a result of that we put in the angled parking along O'Dell Avenue and that's increased the number of parking spots for the park itself," she said.

Baker said the city is also looking at land surrounding the park to use as parking, or buying the land to develop an additional lot.

She said there are several options including the Capital Winter Club which isn't used much in the summer, and a government-owned parking lot next to the Delta Hotel.