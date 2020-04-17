Fredericton homicide victim remembered as 'sweet', 'caring' man

A friend of Fredericton homicide victim Clark Ernest Greene is shocked that anyone would want to do him harm.

"He's just so sweet, so nice, so caring. I can't see Clark doing anything wrong, so it's just hard to imagine someone wanting to do wrong to him," said Denise Kervin.

On Wednesday, shortly after 8 a.m., a body was found in Wilmot Park in Fredericton. Later that day, police said they considered the death a homicide.

Police confirmed the 31-year-old Fredericton man's identity Friday.

Kervin says she met Greene 10 years ago during a cadet volunteer activity, and they have been friends ever since.

She described him as a dedicated, hardworking man who held down multiple jobs, and "always thought of others."

She was "shocked" to hear he was found dead Wednesday.

"I heard about what happened… at Wilmot Park and didn't think anything about it," she said.

"It's a lot to process."

Kervin says Greene leaves behind a four-year-old daughter.

"Everything he did was all for her," she said.

Investigation ongoing

In a news release, police say Greene sustained "significant injuries" that were inconsistent with a death caused by natural or self-inflicted means

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, said police, so details about the cause of death are still not available.

Police are investigating the death of Clark Ernest Greene in Fredericton. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"The investigation is ongoing with several resources deployed at this point," Insp. Mike Berry said in the release.

"Our detectives are working diligently around the clock to follow up on any leads and to ensure we can bring the person or persons responsible for Mr. Greene's death into custody. We are hoping that by releasing the victim's identity that will further the investigation."

The park has since reopened.

Anyone with information can contact the Fredericton police or Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477, or www.crimenb.ca.