Apartment complex in Fredericton will provide housing for homeless people

A new apartment complex aimed at providing units to people experiencing homelessness opened in Fredericton on Saturday.

Wilmot Flats consists of four fully furnished units that will be allocated soon.

The apartments, owned by Wilmot United Church, are located in a brick building on King Street. They are located next to the church.

The apartments are part of 12 affordable units that were announced in 2022, with funding and property coming from the city, two churches and over $500,000 in donations from city businesses.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers is happy to see the units come to fruition.

Wilmot Flats are located in a building located next to Wilmot United Church on King Street. (Isabelle Leger/CBC)

"This one feels really special because it was something that city council committed to a few years ago, and so to see it come to fruition, yeah, it feels very fulfilling," said Rogers.

John Leroux, a volunteer who provided architectural expertise, said it's nice to see a heritage property get a new lease on life.

"It's going to add a century more of use to this building because … we've really brought it up to 21st century standards," said Leroux.

He said that he hopes over time that it will help dozens of people "get back on their feet and just live the lives that they're meant to live."

The United Way's Jason Lejeune said last February that rent at the apartments would be one-third of a tenant's income, with the rest coming from the Department of Social Development.

Volunteer John Leroux said it’s nice to see a heritage property get a new lease on life. (Isabelle Leger/CBC)

Wilmot United Church will operate the rental property now that construction is completed.

Rogers said faith communities have been integral to providing more affordable housing in the city, something she hopes will continue.

"We know that faith, community and as well as a non-profit sector are all working and creating more units because that is what is needed," said Rogers.