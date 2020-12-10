Search for missing Saint Andrews woman goes into 3rd day, 20 people combing area

Wearing masks and high-visibility coats, crews are in the third day of a search for a missing 68-year-old woman.

According to RCMP, Wilhelmina (Wilma) Catherine Montgomery was last seen around noon on Dec. 7 in Saint Andrews. In a media release RCMP said Montgomery was reported missing Tuesday, and "police are concerned for her well-being."

On Thursday the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue team continued their ground search for the woman. They set up outside the SeaBreeze Restaurant, and assigned teams to different areas. The restaurant set up a sign at the entrance saying "please come in to warm up," and offered hot coffee and washroom amenities for the searchers.

RCMP Cpl. Scott MacKenzie said ground search teams have been looking since Tuesday. He said there were 20 searchers Thursday, and the RCMP's underwater and aerial search teams are also involved.

RCMP Cpl. Scott MacKenzie said 20 searchers are on the ground looking for Wilma Montgomery. He said search crews are wearing masks and following COVID-19 guidelines. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

He said the search area is "fairly large." It includes the town of Saint Andrews, and has been expanded farther north.

MacKenzie said Montgomery lives alone. He said they've been in touch with family and she was reported missing by a friend.

Montgomery is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, or 168 centimetres, with a thin build, light brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

"[She] generally wears a long denim skirt and white running shoes," MacKenzie said.

The SeaBreeze Restaurant in Saint Andrews offered searchers hot coffee and washroom amenities to searchers looking for missing 68-year-old Wilma Montgomery. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Anyone with information on her location can contact the Saint Andrews RCMP detachment at 506-755-1130.

MacKenzie said teams haven't decided how long the search will last. He said morale is good and the weather has also been cooperating.

"Searchers are active and interested in getting out and getting the job done," he said. "The sheer size of the area would be the main difficulty that we're under."