A New Brunswick hockey legend will be honoured once again Tuesday evening when his number is retired by the team with which he made history.

Willie O'Ree's jersey number 22 will be retired by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden before the team's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. O'Ree's number was supposed to be retired at a ceremony in February of last year, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions at the time.

Fluto Shinzawa, a senior writer at The Athletic who covers the Bruins, said the honour is a long time coming for O'Ree.

"The atmosphere will be great and he deserves [it,]" said Shinzawa.

"Talk about how courageous you have to be to play hockey in general — well, you amplify that by 100 in Willie's circumstance."

Hockey's colour barrier

The Fredericton-born winger became the first Black hockey player to play in the NHL when he entered a game on Jan. 18, 1958, against the Montreal Canadiens.

O'Ree would go on to play 45 games for the Bruins over two seasons, scoring four goals and 10 assists.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

O'Ree will become only the 12th player in Bruins history to have his sweater number retired, joining the likes of Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito and Ray Bourque.

O'Ree played 45 games for the Boston Bruins over two seasons, becoming the NHL's first Black player. (The Associated Press)

While his story is well known in his home province, Shinzawa admits O'Ree isn't as familiar to people as Jackie Robinson, the first Black major league baseball player in the modern era.

Shinzawa said part of that may be because of O'Ree's relatively short time in the big leagues.

But he also thinks hockey hasn't done as much as other sports to provide a welcoming space for players of colour, and said that plays a part in the under-appreciation of O'Ree's legacy.

"Hockey has not progressed to the point that these other sports have in terms of greater integration," said Shinzawa.

"Just in talking to Black families around here in Boston … it can be an intimidating thing to go into a hockey rink. It's unfamiliar to a lot of families and a lot of players."

New Brunswick fans make the trip

Although O'Ree won't be at the rink tonight — he'll be attending virtually from his home in San Diego because of the pandemic — some New Brunswick hockey fans decided to make the trip to Boston, anyway.

To attend Tuesday's game, Kevin Johnson drove through a powerful winter storm that hit the northeast Monday.

"We were down to 25 km/h. I think we could've walked faster," he said.

Even hours before the ceremony, Johnson said the thought of what it will be like being in the arena gives him goosebumps.

O'Ree will be unable to attend the ceremony in Boston because of the COVID-19 situation, but will be attending virtually from his home in San Diego. (Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)

"It's just awesome to be here to be part of it," said Johnson.

"... To be here to see his name being recognized for what he's done and what he stands for and the opportunities that he's given everybody to play hockey and for equality, it's just awesome."

Shinzawa will also be in attendance tonight. He said the honour for O'Ree is well deserved, given all he's done to serve the game and in being a role model for Black players.

"It's too bad Willie won't be in attendance. …The ceremony will do him right, even if he can't be here."

