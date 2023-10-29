Stamp honouring hockey trailblazer Willie O'Ree unveiled by Canada Post

Canada Post unveiled a stamp honouring hockey trailblazer Willie O'Ree on Saturday. O'Ree is credited with breaking the colour barrier as the NHL's first Black hockey player.

The stamp will be officially issued Monday. It's just the latest accolade for O'Ree, who has received a U.S. Congressional Gold Medal and is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Bruins last year.

"I wanted to express my heartfelt appreciation of this incredible honour," the Fredericton-born O'Ree said in a pre-recorded video played at the unveiling event.

"I encourage everyone to use the stamp as a reminder to continue to break down barriers and follow your dreams both on and off the ice."

Doug Ettinger, CEO of Canada Post, says there will be about a million Willie O'Ree stamps printed. He says an independent advisory committee, which evaluates possible stamp ideas, approved the concept.

"It's a wonderful stamp, and it's really going to promote inclusion even more and amplify his wonderful story," said Ettinger.

"He's a Canadian hero, he's a pioneer, he's a game changer."

The stamp includes two photos of O'Ree. The photo of O'Ree in his signature fedora was taken by photographer Philip Cheung, while the second photo is from a game O'Ree played for the Bruins in 1960.

The stamp will be sold in booklets of six.

O'Ree's legacy

Ettinger hopes more people will learn about O'Ree and his story through the stamp. O'Ree, now 88, played two games for the Boston Bruins in the 1957-58 season, becoming the first Black player in the NHL.

He returned to the NHL in the 1960-61 season, playing 43 games for the Bruins.

He spent a total of 21 years in pro hockey. During that time, he says he heard racial slurs at every game.

O'Ree always believed he could do anything he set his mind to despite the racism he faced. After his playing career, O'Ree served as the NHL's diversity ambassador for two decades.

"Willie O'Ree, for me, is like the Jackie Robinson of hockey. Without him, I don't have any career in the NHL," former NHL player Georges Laraque, who played a majority of his career with the Edmonton Oilers, said at Saturday's event.

"Everything that he overcame made it possible for us to be playing the game, so we owe him a lot."

Laraque, a member of the NHL diversity coalition, says part of what's so inspiring about O'Ree is that he doesn't hold any animosity. He says O'Ree's message extends further than just the hockey rink.

"It could be anything in life … Unfortunately for some kids, some people, they have to face that colour barrier. Well, like Willie is saying, if he did it, you can believe in your dream. Fight through and you can achieve anything you want," said Laraque.