'It's a great day for Fredericton': Willie O'Ree heads to Hall of Fame

About 50 people crammed into a tiny Fredericton restaurant on Tuesday to hear an announcement they felt was long overdue.

Willie O'Ree, the NHL's first black player, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the hushed crowd leaned in to listen to a voice on a mobile phone listing inductees before erupting into cheers when the name of the 82-year-old Fredericton native was called.

"This is just a wonderful day for Willie, his family, his friends," said David Sansom, who joined the crowd at the Cabin restaurant. "It's a great day for Fredericton."

O'Ree's hockey career is marked by overcoming adversity.

He broke the NHL's colour barrier 60 years ago when he suited up for the Boston Bruins, and he continued to play professionally despite losing vision in his right eye after being struck with a puck.

His perseverance as a player is to revered, but Sansom said O'Ree cemented his legacy as a builder in the sport and in his hometown during the years that followed.

O'Ree has served as the NHL's diversity ambassador for the past two decades.

"He's given tens of thousands of children a dream, and he's living proof that dreams can come true," Sansom said.

In this Nov. 23, 1960, file photo, 25-year-old left-winger O'Ree poses for a photo as he warms up in his Boston Bruins uniform. (The Associated Press)

Current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will also be inducted as a builder in November.

The player inductees include goalie Martin Brodeur, winger Martin St. Louis, longtime Canadian national women's team forward Jayna Hefford and former Soviet Union forward Alexander Yakushev.

Players and hosts praised the announcement on social media.

Grassroots movement

Sansom and his wife, Brenda, were part of a grassroots movement that pushed for O'Ree's induction. Brenda said more than 300 people joined the cause and supported their nomination.

Their strategy was to illustrate not only his impact on the sport but his community as well.

"He is such a good person," Sansom said at the O'Ree gathering at the Cabin restaurant. "He has done so many good things."

O'Ree had been eligible for induction since 1962.

In March, Brenda Sansom, who's known O'Ree for about 25 years, said the group had gathered 50 letters of support, including one from Karl Subban, father of Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban.

That list included many other familiar names: Frank McKenna, Mike Eagles, David Alward, Nancy Sinclair and Maureen McKee-Buck — who all shared personal stories of the man.

A grassroots movement swelled to more than 300 people pushing for O'Ree's induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Philip Drost/CBC)

McKee-Buck, who cheered alongside the rest of the group at the restaurant Tuesday, remembered the kind of effect he had on kids wherever he went. She recalled a time in the 1960s when O'Ree visited McAdam and spoke to local children at a banquet.

But he didn't stop there.

"He was so respectable to those young people," she said. "He gave them unlimited time. He listened to them, he encouraged them.

"So, right off the bat, he was doing what he was recognized for today. He was a builder in so many ways."