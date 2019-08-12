Application to throw out manslaughter charge denied in Saint John boardwalk case

The man accused of fatally injuring a navy veteran in Saint John will go to trial after his application to throw out the case was dismissed.

The lawyer for 20-year-old William Ronald Jordan made a request to quash the case late last year, saying the Crown did not provide enough evidence of the "essential elements of manslaughter" to warrant sending it to trial.

An 80-page ruling by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson was received Friday. The details are under a publication ban, except the decision to dismiss the application and to have the proceedings continue as normal.

Jordan is charged in the July 2018 death of 54-year-old veteran and musician Anthony Dwyer. Since the application failed, the case will proceed to a judge and jury trial tentatively scheduled for March 2020.

Jordan was charged after he and Dwyer were involved in an altercation on July 13, 2018, on the Market Square boardwalk.

Dwyer struck his head, suffering critical injuries. He was placed on life support and died three days later.

Lawyer Jamie McConnell previously argued provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier acted "in excess of jurisdiction" by sending the case to trial despite the lack of essential elements of manslaughter.

He said the "appropriate remedy" in the application is for the case's committal to trial to be quashed, but Ferguson disagreed.

The case began with a preliminary hearing that lasted a few days in May, 2019 but a publication ban has been placed on all evidence presented there.

Jordan has been out on bail and is required to live with his parents and abide by a curfew.

Next steps will be discussed at a date-setting hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Saint John courthouse.