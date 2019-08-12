Man accused of manslaughter on Saint John boardwalk asks to have case thrown out

The lawyer for the man accused of fatally injuring a retired navy member on the Saint John boardwalk last year is asking the court to effectively throw out the case.

James McConnell, lawyer for 20-year-old William Ronald Jordan, has requested a judicial review of a provincial court decision to send the case to trial.

Jordan is charged in the July 2018 death of 54-year-old musician Anthony Dwyer.

In the application, McConnell says the Crown did not provide enough evidence of the "essential elements of manslaughter" to warrant sending the case to trial.

James McConnell, William Ronald Jordan's defence lawyer, has filed for a judicial review of a provincial court judge's decision to send the case to trial. (CBC)

Provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier acted "in excess of jurisdiction" by sending the case to trial despite that problem, McConnell wrote.

The "appropriate remedy" in the application is for the case's committal to trial to be quashed.

Two possibilities

The application was submitted to a judge Oct. 9.

A Court of Queen's Bench judge will hear arguments for this application in Saint John on Dec. 4. If the application is successful and the decision is quashed, that's the end of the matter for Jordan, unless the Crown appeals.

If the application fails, Jordan's case will proceed to a judge and jury trial tentatively scheduled for March 2020.

Jordan was charged after he and Dwyer were involved in an altercation on July 13 on the Market Square boardwalk. Dwyer struck his head, suffering critical injuries. He was placed on life support and died three days later.

The case began with a preliminary hearing that lasted a few days in May, but a publication ban has been placed on all evidence presented there.

Jordan has been out on bail, and is required to live with his parents and abide by a curfew.