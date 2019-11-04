Wild turkeys added to New Brunswick's official bird list

New Brunswick has established a population of wild turkeys, a committee of birders has decided.

After a two-year study, the New Brunswick Bird Records Committee voted Sunday to add the species to the official bird list for the province, naturalist Jim Wilson said.

"It's the first time we really had to contemplate a species that has sort of gradually arrived," Wilson said.

Wilson estimated there are hundreds if not thousands of wild turkeys living along the Maine border from Charlotte to Madawaska counties — particularly in areas near the Maine border.

The birds can be found in areas where it's easiest for them to find seeds, hazelnuts, oak nuts, apples and other food all year long.

"They will seek out places where they can get enough food and be able to nest and reproduce successfully," he said. "That is, in agricultural areas or areas of human habitation."

Wilson said wild turkeys are adaptable birds, but not all the turkeys in the New Brunswick wild have the same survival skills.

Away from the border, some birds have come from the wild population in Maine, but many appear to have been deliberately released into the wild, he said.

Wild or not wild?

The prospects for those turkeys aren't good, but it's still difficult to tell which birds are "truly with wild smarts" and which birds have been introduced.

Jim Wilson said many wild turkeys can be found near the border with Maine. (Submitted by Jim Wilson)

For months, Wilson has been researching wild turkey populations in Maine, where there is an annual hunt.

He said similar tactics were used when trying to increase the turkey population there. People tried to release captive birds in northern parts of the state to increase their numbers and expand their territory.

But those birds would die off from harsh weather, lack of food, and predation from coyotes and bobcats.

Wild turkeys captured in the southern part of the state, then released a few hundred kilometres north, did survive and reproduce. That eventually led to the statewide population that exists today.

"They're very resilient and adaptable and capable of taking a lot of hardship and still making it through the winter."

Hunting turkeys in province

Last year, Mike Holland, minister of energy and resource development, said the wheels were in motion to develop a wild turkey wildlife management program in New Brunswick.

At that time, he said he wanted to ensure all interest groups that would be affected by or benefit from a wild turkey management program are involved in the development of the plan.