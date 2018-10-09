What did you do this summer? New Brunswick student fought wildfires at -5 C

Summer jobs for students can be fairly pedestrian: busing tables, mowing lawns, painting houses.

And for Wesley Currie of Douglas, that wasn't enough.

After spending the previous summer planting saplings, Currie spent this summer fighting wildfires in three provinces.

"I enjoyed growing plants, but I found it a little, I don't know, boring," said Currie, a student at the Maritime College of Forest Technology in Fredericton.

"So I decided I wanted something more exciting."

Currie was employed by the Alberta government as a wildland firefighter.

It was a gruelling schedule: working 18 days before getting three days off, then starting the process all over again.

"We would've been working minimum 12-hour days," said Currie.

"So by day 18, you're just mentally, physically done."

Changing conditions

Currie's job was constantly evolving. One minute waiting for a call, the next fighting a huge wildfire. (@CONAFOR/Twitter)

Currie said the experience of wildland firefighters can change drastically from one day to the next.

Some days, they may just wait for a call to come in on the radio. Other days, they may see an inferno.

While Currie was stationed in northern Alberta, he was sent to help wildland firefighters in Quebec and British Columbia during a busy wildfire season across Canada.

The aftermath of those wildfires can feel almost surreal.

"It's complete black, and you're walking for kilometres of just blackness," said Currie.

"Some areas the trees have been completely burned away so there's just nothing. It looks like an empty ashfield."

Currie said fires can play with expectations, and while some days were unbearably hot, fighting wildfires in northern Alberta can also have a winter flavour.

"You could be soaked in sweat, but I was on fires where it was –5 out, in the middle of the summer, people trying to cover their hand up because they're so cold," said Currie.

'What have I got myself into?'

'It’s complete black and you’re walking for kilometres of just blackness,' said Currie. (Submitted by Wesley Currie)

The long hours and obvious danger could make some firefighters question if they really wanted to continue in this line of work.

Currie was happy with the work he did, but he admitted there was a time in British Columbia when he questioned his decision in British Columbia.

"There was an emergency that just popped up," said Currie.

"It was close to a farmer's field. The fire was spreading quite fast, and if it hit the farmer's field, it was going to spread to his house and then several other houses."

This fight wouldn't be an easy one.

Currie and his team had to be airlifted to the bottom of a steep hill, then climb up to the fire with 90 pounds of gear on their backs.

"I felt like throwing up and I almost did," said Currie.

"It was at that point I thought, 'Oh, what have I got myself into?'"

But even with all that, Currie plans on going back next year.

"They said they would have me back, so that's good news," said Currie

"I enjoyed the year and I'd like to give it another year. At least another year."