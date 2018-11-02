Wilbur, the wily runaway pig, captured

If you thought you saw someone in a very convincing pig costume trick-or-treating in the Nelson area of Miramichi Wednesday chances are it was actually Wilbur, a very real, and very wily pig, who happens to have a taste for Sour Cherry Blasters candies.

Halloween was nerve-wracking for Ashton Corcoran and family, who had been looking for the pet pig for days.

"We were concerned someone might try to do something malicious," Corcoran said during an interview with CBC's Shift NB.

"But he was seen all out and around, and nobody hurt him and he was fine today."

Escaped a while ago

The 50-pound male Guinea hog had been on the lam from Corcoran's in-laws' home for a few weeks before he was finally captured Friday afternoon.

"We just caught him. Trying to get him loaded on the back of a truck to get him home," Corcoran said in a text message shortly after 1 p.m.

It must have been quite a relief, after hours of "driving and running through the woods trying to grab him."

Wilbur the 50-lb. Guinea hog evaded capture for weeks in the Nelson area of Miramichi. 0:47

Wilbur's big adventure started when it was time to move back home to Sunny Corner from his temporary residence in Nelson.

"We caught our female no problem, took her home, she's happy," Corcoran said.

But when they tried to round up Wilbur, he was having none of it. He took off around the neighbourhood, said Corcoran, and managed to evade capture numerous times.

"About a week ago or so, I got close enough to him that I had one of his legs in my hand," she said.

"And then we had six dogs and they all came running over, kind of screeching, and they wanted to see what the deal was and he managed to get away."

Tried everything

They tried luring the pig with food, but Wilbur would just eat the food around the trap and skedaddle.

They tried drugging the food with tranquillizers from a veterinarian.

"We got a Valium for animals and sleeping pills. We gave both of those to him on a couple of different occasions. That didn't seem to faze him any."

Plenty of people offered suggestions, but Corcoran said there was little they hadn't already tried.

Wilbur dined out on all of the attempts to lure him in.

Might not have survived

"Anybody around the area who's seen him has fed him trying to get him close enough to grab him," said Corcoran.

"And he eats anything that he finds on the side of the road. He digs for bugs. He's a little bit less domesticated than he used to be."

Wilbur's species is also known as the pineywoods Guinea, Guinea forest hog, and acorn eater, which may explain why he seemed to be so in his element in the wild.

But Corcoran worried the elements would soon be too much for him.

"It's getting real cold out and there's bears and coyotes in the area, so it's time for him to come home," she said.

Also waiting for him at home is a new litter of piglets.

It's anyone's guess whether that will be a consolation as Wilbur makes his homecoming, or whether it may be one of the reasons he ran hog wild.

"We even brought a little blanket with us that has the smell of the piglets to see if he'd come," Corcoran​ said. "He sniffed it and was like, 'Nah, I know what you're up to and took off again."