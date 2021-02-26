Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of ex-Esgenoôpetitj chief convicted of sex crimes

Canada's highest court will not hear an appeal from former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam, who is serving nine years in prison after being convicted in 2021 of four decades-old sex-related charges involving two young girls.

In a decision filed Thursday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed Dedam's application for leave to appeal the New Brunswick Court of Appeal's decision last August to uphold his conviction.

As is customary, the Supreme Court did not give reasons for its decision.

In an emailed statement, Dedam's Toronto-based lawyer Michael Lacy noted the Supreme Court "only grants leave sparingly."

"In this instance they were not persuaded it was appropriate to hear any further appeal," Lacy said.

"Mr. Dedam has exhausted all appellate remedies and will now continue to serve his sentence," he added.

The Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear only a fraction of the leave applications it receives each year, those it deems of national importance. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Lacy had filed the application for leave to appeal on Oct. 4, shortly after another historic sex-related charge against Dedam was dropped.

Dedam was accused of having "sexual intercourse with a female person" under the age of 14, between 1973 and 1974. But the Crown withdrew that charge on Sept. 12, a month before the trial was set to begin.

Dedam's other trial lawyer, Fredericton-based T.J. Burke, previously told CBC that charge was separate from the charges that led to his current prison term.

In 2021, Dedam, then 68, was convicted on four of six sex-related charges involving two young girls between 1977 and 1985. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Thomas Christie found him guilty of three counts of sexually assaulting one victim and one count of sexually touching the other.

Dedam stood trial on those charges three times after the crimes were reported to police in 2014.

Within hours of being sentenced to 10 years in prison, his lawyers filed an appeal. Dedam was released from custody pending the outcome.

In August, the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick upheld his conviction, but reduced his sentence to nine years.

Dedam served as chief of Esgenoôpetitj, formerly known as Burnt Church, northeast of Miramichi, on and off for about 30 years.