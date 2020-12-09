Judge to issue decision in Wilbur Dedam sex assault retrial

A judge will rule Fridayon whether former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam is guilty of sex-related offences dating back decades.

Dedam stood trial in Miramichi in October on six charges of sexual interference and sexual assault between 1977 and 1985.

Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers offered closing arguments in December. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Thomas Christie is expected to issue his decision Friday morning.

Three victims have made allegations, including one who was 12 during some of the alleged assaults.

"These assaults went on for years, they were numerous in nature, but similar in nature," Crown prosecutor Melanie MacAulay said in her closing statement about the allegations involving one of the victims.

Michael Lacy, one of the lawyers representing Dedam, argued there were inconsistencies in testimony of the alleged victims that makes their evidence unreliable or incredible.

A publication ban prevents reporting anything that would identify the victims.

Previous trials

Dedam served as chief of Esgenoôpetitj, formerly known as Burnt Church, northeast of Miramichi, on and off for about 30 years.

A jury convicted him of six sex-related offences in Miramichi in 2016. In 2018, the conviction was set aside by the Court of Appeal and a new trial ordered.

That trial, held in Burton, ended in a mistrial in late 2019.