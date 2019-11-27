Mistrial declared in retrial of ex-Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief on 4 sex offences

A mistrial has been declared in the retrial of former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam on four sex-related charges dating back to the 1970s.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Grant announced his decision at the Burton courthouse on Thursday, saying the emotional outbursts of the alleged victim in front of the jury during her testimony had eradicated the trial's fairness.

The decision comes four days into the retrial.

Dedam, 67, was accused of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14, sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16, sexual intercourse without consent and illicit sexual relations.

The alleged offences occurred between 1977 and 1982 and all involve the same alleged victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

In 2016, Dedam was sentenced to nine years in prison after a jury found him guilty of six sex-related offences against three girls in the community between 1977 and 1985.

But in August 2018, the New Brunswick's Court of Appeal set aside the convictions and ordered a new trial, ruling Dedam had been improperly excluded from the courtroom "on no less than nine occasions" during his first trial in Miramichi, in violation of his charter rights.

The retrial began Monday with jury selection and heard testimony from the alleged victim on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The judge thanked the jurors for their service before discharging them on Thursday.

"Your duty is a very important part of our legal system," he said.

"Your work is very much appreciated."

The Crown prosecutors handling the case were Jean-Guy Savoie and Melanie MacAulay.

Dedam's defence lawyers were T.J. Burke of Fredericton and Michael Lacy of Toronto.