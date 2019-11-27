Former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief faces new sexual assault charge

Another woman has come forward with allegations of historical sexual assault against former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam.

Just as his trial on multiple counts of sexual assault was wrapping up in Miramichi, another charge was laid against him for allegedly having "sexual intercourse with a female person" under the age of 14 between 1973 and 1974.

In an interview, Dedam's lawyer T.J. Burke, said this new case is not related to the other charges Dedam is facing in Miramichi court

"They don't stem from the same incidents, they don't stem from … similar facts," Burke said.

Wilbur Dedam's lawyer T. J. Burke says a preliminary inquiry on the new sexual assault charge is scheduled for May 2021. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Burke said his client appeared in court two weeks ago and heard the new charge against him. He chose to be tried by judge alone.

Provincial court will hold a preliminary inquiry starting May 2021, where a judge will decide if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial or dismiss the charge.

"It's very rare that they are dismissed at that point in time," Burke said.

If the provincial court judge upholds the charge, the case will be elevated to trial, where Dedam will plead guilty or not guilty and a judge will begin hearing evidence.

Previous overturned convictions, new trial

Dedam, 67, went through a two-week trial in mid-October of this year.

He was previously accused of having sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 14, sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 16, sexual intercourse without consent and illicit sexual relations.

These alleged offences occurred between 1977 and 1982 and all involved the same victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

In 2016, Dedam was sentenced to nine years in prison after a jury found him guilty of six sex-related offences against three girls in the community between 1977 and 1985.

But in August 2018, the New Brunswick's Court of Appeal set aside the convictions and ordered a new trial, ruling Dedam had been improperly excluded from the courtroom "on no less than nine occasions" during his first trial in Miramichi, in violation of his charter rights.

The new trial, which ended up being before a judge and no jury after the Crown and defence agreed on the switch, will conclude with final arguments on Dec. 9, 2020.