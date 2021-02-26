Historic sex assault charge against Wilbur Dedam withdrawn

A charge alleging former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam committed a sexual assault decades ago has been withdrawn shortly before a trial was set to begin.

Dedam was charged in 2020 with allegedly having "sexual intercourse with a female person" under the age of 14, between 1973 and 1974.

He was scheduled to be tried on the charge Oct. 12-14 in Miramichi's Court of King's Bench. However, the charge was withdrawn by the Crown on Sept. 12.

It's not clear what led to the decision to withdraw the charge. CBC has requested comment from the Crown prosecutor handling the case.

Charge separate from previous trials

Dedam's lawyer, T.J. Burke, told CBC in 2020 the charges were separate from charges that led to a series of trials and appeals in recent years.

Dedam stood trial on those charges three times after the crimes were reported to police in 2014.

A conviction after the first trial was overturned on appeal, and a new trial was ordered. A jury trial held in Burton ended in a mistrial in 2019.

In 2020, Dedam was found guilty on four of six charges of sexual assault. A judge found he sexually assaulted or touched three girls between 1977 and 1985.

Within hours of being sentenced to 10 years in prison in May last year, Dedam's lawyer filed an appeal. Dedam was released from custody pending the outcome of the appeal.

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal in August upheld the conviction on those charges, but reduced his sentence to nine years. He was ordered to turn himself in to serve his sentence.

Dedam served as chief of Esgenoôpetitj, formerly known as Burnt Church, northeast of Miramichi, on and off for about 30 years.