Ex-Esgenoôpetitj chief Wilbur Dedam granted new trial on sex crimes

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has set aside the sexual assault convictions of former Esgenoôpetitj First Nation chief Wilbur Dedam and ordered a new trial.

Dedam was sentenced in 2016 to nine years in prison after a jury found him guilty of six sex crimes against three girls in the community dating back to the 1970s.

In February 2018, Dedam appealed his conviction on the grounds he was excluded from the courtroom at least twice during his trial in Miramichi. The Criminal Code of Canada states "an accused … shall be present in court during the whole of his or her trial."

The Court of Appeal agreed.

"In my view, the exclusions of Mr. Dedam constitute a breach of s. 650(1) of the Criminal Code," says Justice Kathleen Quigg's written decision issued Thursday.

"Further, the exclusions constitute breaches of his Charter rights under both ss. 7 and 11(d) … I find that the appropriate and just remedy under s. 24(1) of the Charter is to allow the appeal, set aside the conviction and order a new trial," she wrote on behalf of the panel, which also included justices J.C. Richard and Barbara Baird.

T.J. Burke, one of Dedam's lawyers on appeal, declined to comment.

The charges Dedam was convicted of are based on the Criminal Code at the time of the offences. They include:

Sexual intercourse with a female under 14.

Sexual intercourse with a female under 16.

Sexual intercourse without consent.

Illicit sexual intercourse.

Two counts of sexual assault against two females.

Dedam has been free on bail under conditions since April 11, pending his appeal.