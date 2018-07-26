Whooping cough outbreak declared in Fredericton

A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in Fredericton, the regional medical officer of health announced Wednesday.

It comes on the heels of a whooping cough outbreak being declared at Moncton High School last month after five cases were diagnosed.

At least one case of whooping cough has been confirmed at Garden Creek Elementary School in Fredericton, Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey advised parents, guardians and staff in a letter on Tuesday.

She was to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide more information on the outbreak.

The bacterial respiratory infection, which spreads easily through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing, can cause "severe disease" in young children, Lamptey said in the letter.

For infants under the age of one, it can be fatal.

Lamptey is urging parents to seek medical attention if they or their children develop symptoms and to ensure they have all of the recommended immunizations.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should avoid contact with pregnant women and infants under the age of one until they see a family doctor or visit an after-hours clinic, she said.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, starts with cold-like symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, low-grade fever and mild cough.

Over the next week or two, however, the cough worsens, leading to serious coughing spells that often end with a "whoop." The coughing may become so severe it causes the infected person to gag or vomit, said Lamptey.

A doctor can test for the disease and if it comes back positive, prescribe antibiotics. Once treated, a person with whooping cough is no longer contagious.

To help prevent spread of the disease, people should stay home if they are sick and wash their hands frequently.

Whooping cough can cause serious coughing spells that often end with a 'whoop' and can make the infected person gag or vomit. (CBC)

In New Brunswick, children should have doses of the pertussis vaccine when they are two, four, six and 18 months old and again at age four, followed by a booster dose in Grade 7, said Lamptey.

Adults should receive one dose of a pertussis-containing vaccine.

Vaccination is free and can be obtained by making an appointment with a primary care giver or through public health.

New Brunswick usually sees about 27 confirmed cases of whooping cough provincewide each year.

The last large outbreak in the province was in 2012, when about 1,400 people were affected, but there was a smaller outbreak in the Moncton region in 2016 with 60 to 70 cases.