New Brunswick

Who steals a shower? Police looking for bathroom thieves

Someone with a very large truck stole a pair of mobile showers from Tracyville, RCMP say.

$50,000 shower trailer stolen in Tracyville, south of Fredericton

Shane Fowler · CBC News ·
Oromocto RCMP say someone stole a shower trailer in Tracyville late last month. (Oromocto RCMP/Facebook)

Oromocto RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a homemade trailer stolen in Tracyville that housed two shower units. 

"It was used for workers at a waste-management type company," said Sergeant Jean-Francois Martel with the Oromocto RCMP. 

Worth approximately $50,000, the enclosed trailer is about five metres long, white with red reflective tape around the base. It sports two doors and two sets of pull-out steps. 

It was stolen from the 3300 block of Route 101 in Tracyville, about 28 kilometres south of Fredericton, between Jan. 22 and 27. 

Police say this shower trailer was stolen in Tracyville between Jan. 22 and 27 (Oromocto RCMP/Facebook)

Martel says thieves would have needed a large truck to steal the trailer. 

"At minimum they needed a half-ton," said Martel. 

Anonymous tips can be provided to police through Crime Stoppers, or Oromocto RCMP can be contacted directly. 

