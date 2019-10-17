White Ribbon speakers call for end to violence against women

About 100 people, many of them high school students, attended the White Ribbon rally at the Capital Exhibit Centre in Fredericton, where politicians and community members spoke about the need to end men's violence against women.

Organizers were forced to move Thursday's event indoors because of heavy wind and rain.

Among the speakers was Anais Rezaigue, a Grade 10 student at École Sainte-Anne, who called on boys to stand up and say something.

"I really think that more people should come to this event, it was a good number, but we can do better," Rezaigue said.

Anais Rezaigue, an École Ste.-Anne student, spoke at the White Ribbon march, which had to be moved indoors because of heavy rain and winds. (Gary Moore/CBC)

High school students made up much of the crowd.

Gary Nason, the guidance counsellor at Oromocto High School, said he arranges to have students from his school attend the march every year.

"Coming from a family where my own mother was abused — it was something that had a profound impact in my life, and I just want to do what I can to ensure that future generations don't necessarily have to live through stuff that I saw as a young man," Nason said.

Unlike previous years, Nason decided to only bring boys from the school's football, hockey, soccer and baseball team.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy spoke at the White Ribbon event. (Gary Moore/ CBC)

"Sports culture sometimes doesn't get a very good rep, and I think they can also do a little bit more to make sure that these young men are shown proper ways to interact and behave with women and other folks in their community," Nason said.

The students from Oromocto High School stood out in the crowd in the school's blue and yellow jerseys.

Football player and sophomore student Ethan Maling was in attendance.

"Because I know a lot of people who are women, who are very important to me, like my mother, and I have a bunch of friends who are also female — so it is important to me that this gets put to an end," Maling said.

Maling said it was important for him and his teammates to attend the rally.

"To prove that not only us, but … OHS as a school, we support the message and we are all out here to stand by women."