Election day 17: PCs announce special needs pilot project

We're past the halfway mark, and party leaders continue to make promises, and appearances, in hopes of earning New Brunswickers votes.

On Saturday, three leaders are making announcements in different parts of the province.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs announced that a Conservative government would support rural families with special needs children.

The party announced it would spend $400,000 annually to start a "Family Advocacy Resource" pilot project..

Higgs made the announcement at Valley View Kids Care in Grand Falls.

In a press release, the party indicated the project would largely support rural families, who "find themselves cut off from much needed resources and expertise."

If elected, the Conservatives say they would work with non-profit organizations in four regions to deliver programs, create at least four family advocate positions and would evaluate the success of the program, with families and partners, after two years.

Busy day for leaders

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie are both set to unveil campaign promises Saturday. (CBC)

After prepping for the French-language debate, the NDP's Jennifer McKenzie is making a northern economic strategy announcement at 1 p.m. in Bathurst, then attending the Employment Insurance Action Committee of Seasonal Workers on the Acadian Peninsula rally at 3 p.m.

She's later canvassing the Campbellton-Dalhousie riding with candidate Thérèse Tremblay.

Higgs will continue campaigning in Florenceville-Bristol at 11:30 a.m.

At 12:30 p.m. Higgs will be at a BBQ in Florenceville-Bristol, then will attend the Atlantic Balloon Festival in Sussex.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will make an announcement at a private residence in Memramcook at 11:30 am, and later in the day he and the campaign bus will make its way to Pointe-du-Chêne, Sackville, Cap-Pelé, and Dieppe.

Green Party Leader David Coon will make a morning visit to the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton at 8:30 a.m., then will spend the rest of his day canvassing his riding of Fredericton South.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin will be in Maugerville from 9 to 10 a.m. for Maugerville Days breakfast. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. he will be at the party booth at the Fredericton Exhibition, then will be canvassing door-to-door in Marysville and visiting a nursing home in Minto.