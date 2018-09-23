Election Day 32: Where the leaders are Sunday

There is just one day left before New Brunswickers decide who will form the next government and while leaders will be doing some travelling, they're all spending at least part of the day in their home ridings.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will start her day with breakfast at St. Luke's Anglican Church in Saint John at 9 a.m.

By 11 a.m., she will be at the Queen's Square Farmers Market and she will canvass for universal child care in the south end of Saint John at 1 p.m.

McKenzie will then hold a volunteer appreciation night at her campaign office on 72 Charlotte Street at 6 p.m.

Green Party Leader David Coon will spend his last day campaigning in Fredericton South.

Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance, will also be going to door to door in his riding of Fredericton Grand Lake.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs will start his day at a rally in Saint George at the Royal Canadian Legion at 9 a.m., then he will be in Fredericton for another rally at the Fredericton Inn at noon.

After, he will go to the Chipman Fish and Game Club for a third rally at 2 p.m., then a rally in Sussex at 4 p.m. Then Higgs will head home to a rally in his own riding of Quispamsis.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant will start his day in Moncton.

He will be joined there by Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball at the Moncton Press Club at noon.

Later in the day he is expected to head north with stops in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, Pokemouche, Tracadie, and Neguac.