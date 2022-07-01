Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Two people hospitalized following crash in Moncton

A section of Wheeler Boulevard was closed for several hours while police investigated the two-car collision.

The collision happened early Friday morning on Wheeler Boulevard

A collision between two vehicles happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Wheeler Boulevard and Botsford Street. (Shane Magee/CBC file)

A crash between two vehicles in Moncton Friday morning has sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Codiac RCMP received a call about the collision at the intersection of Wheeler Boulevard and Botsford Street around 1:19 a.m. Friday. 

Two people in one of the vehicles were hospitalized. RCMP did not have an update on their condition as of 9 a.m. Friday.

An RCMP spokesperson said a collision expert was on the scene. While the collision is still under investigation, it doesn't appear drugs or alcohol were a factor. 

Wheeler Boulevard, both westbound and eastbound, between Université Avenue and Botsford Street, was closed to traffic for several hours. 

