What's open, what's closed New Year's Day and eve

It will soon be 2024 and, as always, the new year will begin with some holiday closures.

The New Year's Day holiday falls on a Monday this year, which is when most government offices will close and public transportation will not operate.

Most retail and grocery stores will only close on New Year's Day, operating as usual on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at what's open and what's closed on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day across the province:

Retail and grocery

New Year's Eve, Dec. 31:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be open, hours depend on location.

N.B. Liquor will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open, hours depend on location.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day, Jan. 1:

Sobeys, Walmart, Atlantic Superstore will be closed.

N.B. Liquor will be closed.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open.

Saint John City Market will be closed.

Regent Mall in Fredericton will be closed.

CF Champlain mall in Dieppe will be closed.

McAllister Place in Saint John will be closed.

Government offices, public services

New Year's Eve, Dec. 31

Saint John Transit will run with regular service.

Some Saint John city arenas will operate as usual.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will operate as usual and it will also offer a New Year's Eve service until 2 a.m. for six of its routes.

Fredericton Transit will not operate.

New Year's Day, Jan. 1: