What's open, what's closed in N.B. on Family Day
Fredericton Transit, Saint John Transit and Codiac Transpo will not operate Monday
Most New Brunswick retailers will be closed on Monday for Family Day.
Drugstores may be open depending on location.
Now that the province has moved back to the least restrictive level of its COVID-19 winter plan, people are permitted to celebrate the holiday with up to 20 people for informal indoor gatherings and up to 50 for informal outdoor gatherings.
Vaccine passports are still required for entry to restaurants and entertainment centres.
Read more about rules and exemptions from the Government of New Brunswick.
This is what's open and closed on Monday:
Retail and grocery:
-
Walmart, Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations are closed.
-
Regent Mall, McAllister Place and Champlain Place will be closed.
-
Saint John City Market is closed.
-
N.B. Liquor will be closed.
-
Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations are open but hours vary by location.
Attractions:
-
Magnetic Hill Zoo will be open.
-
Resurgo Place will be closed.
Government offices, public services:
-
Fredericton City Hall, Saint John City Hall, Moncton City Hall will be closed.
-
All public libraries are closed.
-
Fredericton Transit, Codiac Transpo and Saint John Transit will not be running.
-
Service New Brunswick will be closed.
-
All Service Canada Locations will be closed.
